Sun Sep 15, 2019
NR
News Report
September 15, 2019

40 Iran varsities among top 1,000 world varsities

National

September 15, 2019

TEHRAN: Times Higher Education has published its annual ranking of the world’s top universities for 2020, listing 40 Iranian universities among them, international media reported on Saturday.

Iran has 11 more ranked universities compared to the last year’s listing to take its representation up to 40 institutions, according to The Times Higher Education website. Babol Noshirvani University of Technology tops the list of Iranian universities with 5,744 full-time equivalent (FTE) students, 29.6 students per staff, and 32:68 female to male ratio, making it to the 351–400 bracket. Yasouj University fell in the 401–500 bracket, while Amirkabir University of Technology, University of Kashan, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences all fell in the 501–600 bracket. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. It includes almost 1,400 varsities across 92 countries, standing as the largest and most diverse university rankings ever to date.

