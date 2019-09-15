close
September 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

FPCCI to host ICCIA meetings in Nov

Business

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will host the 29th board of directors and 62nd Financial Committee Meetings of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) on November 15 and 16, a statement said on Saturday.

ICCIA Secretary General Yousef Hasan Khalawi announced the dates for the events during his visit to the FPCCI, where he met prominent businessmen, it added.

Khalawi also announced an Investment Bridge, Exhibition of Islamic Art and B2B meetings will be held on the sidelines of the BoD meeting to promote investment, business and cultural activities offered by Pakistan.

He acknowledged the efforts of the FPCCI for hosting these meetings and appreciated the support of its management and secretariat for the success of these upcoming events. The ICCIA secretary general also appreciated the hosting of Executive Committee Meeting of ECO-CCI, which will precede the meetings of ICCIA on November 14, also in Karachi, marking it a historic event, it added.

