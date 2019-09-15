Capital garbage

Marvi Road in Islamabad is one of the busiest roads which leads to Jinnah Super Market, one of the most prominent markets of Islamabad. Lately, the sidewalks of this road are being used by people for dumping their garbage. Discussion with the cleaning staff revealed the situation has worsened due to shortage of staff. In such a situation, the job should have been out-sourced for economy and efficiency.

Another problem faced by the pedestrians is the abundance of stray dogs on the road and in connecting streets. It is ironic that the senators and MNAs residing in the vicinity of this posh area have not noticed the garbage stacks on the road.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad