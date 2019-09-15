close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

Capital garbage

Newspost

 
September 15, 2019

Marvi Road in Islamabad is one of the busiest roads which leads to Jinnah Super Market, one of the most prominent markets of Islamabad. Lately, the sidewalks of this road are being used by people for dumping their garbage. Discussion with the cleaning staff revealed the situation has worsened due to shortage of staff. In such a situation, the job should have been out-sourced for economy and efficiency.

Another problem faced by the pedestrians is the abundance of stray dogs on the road and in connecting streets. It is ironic that the senators and MNAs residing in the vicinity of this posh area have not noticed the garbage stacks on the road.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

