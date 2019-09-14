Woman, her daughter killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman and her daughter died in an accident here on Friday. Tahir Masih of Chak 323/JB was on his way on a rickshaw along with his wife Parveen and daughter Muqaddas when their vehicle was hit by a truck near Chak 286/JB. As a result, Parveen and Muqaddas died instantly while Tahir sustained injuries.

COMMISSION AGENTS FLAY PARKING FEE: The Fruit and Vegetable Market commission agents have criticised imposition of entry/parking fee for New Fruit and Vegetable Market recently made functional on Rajana Road.