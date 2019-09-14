Misbah’s PCB appointment challenged in LHC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Amir Bhatti Friday directed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to submit its response in relation to Misbahul Haq’s appointment as the head coach and chief selector for the men’s cricket team.

The appointment of former cricketer and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq upon important posts of PCB was challenged in the LHC.Petitioner Syed Ali Zahid Bukhari took the plea that the appointment of Misbah as chief selector and head coach of Pakistan national cricket team is illegal and also he didn’t have the required experience.

Petitioner has prayed court that the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq on important posts of PCB should be declared as null and void.Misbah was appointed as head coach and chief selector of Pakistan national cricket team for 3 years by the PCB on September 4. The petitioner has requested the court to cancel Misbah’s appointment.