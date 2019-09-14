New industrial policy to be a game changer, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that new industrial policy would prove to be a game changer for promoting industries in the province.

Addressing a meeting here, the chief minister said that every effort would be made to promote industrialisation and investment in the province. He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives would be given to industrialists for setting up industries in these zones. He said that a committee had also been constituted which would soon submit comprehensive recommendations in this regard.

Umrah: Usman Buzdar Friday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He will reach Madina where he will stay for two days to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), says a handout.

Usman Buzdar will also pray for the country as well as the freedom of oppressed people of Held Kashmir. From there, he would go to Makkah to perform Umrah. Minister visits torture victim’s house; Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the residence of Hafiz Hunain, a student who was tortured to death in a private school.

The minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The father of the victim apprised the minister of the torture incident and Aslam Iqbal assured him of justice.

Talking to the media, the minister said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and had directed to fulfill the requirements of justice. He said: "I have come here along with the police officers as the parents have some reservations about investigations and we have tried to remove their reservations.”