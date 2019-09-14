PGA Tour newcomer Shelton leads season-opening Greenbrier

WASHINGTON: Robby Shelton shook off opening-day nerves to card an eight-under par 62 and take a two-shot first-round lead on Thursday at The Greenbrier, his first tournament as a US PGA Tour member.

“Last night it was tough to sleep,” Shelton admitted. “I’ve been waiting for this moment all season.” But the 24-year-old from Alabama, who won twice on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour last season, looked right at home as he fired nine birdies with just one bogey.

He capped his round on the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia with a birdie at the ninth hole. Shelton was two strokes ahead of defending champion Kevin Na, Scott Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin and Zack Sucher.