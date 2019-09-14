Colleges named after members of Bhutto family produce zero results

Four government colleges of Karachi that the Sindh government named after members of three generations of Bhutto family – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari – have produced zero per cent results in the last intermediate pre-engineering group’s annual examinations held under the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK). One of them even could not attract a single student to appear in the intermediate pre-engineering part II exams.

This year, the BIEK registered 36,173 candidates enrolled at 267 colleges, including private and government colleges, for the intermediate pre-engineering part II annual exams. They included 26,359 male and 9,814 female candidates, of whom 625 and 136 candidates failed to appear in the exams respectively.

As the results of the examinations were announced on Thursday, as many as 25 colleges of the city could not achieve pass percentage of more than eight per cent.

A total of 14,060 candidates were declared passed, making the pass percentage of successful candidates to be 39.70 per cent. Of them, only 848 students bagged A-1 grade, whereas, 2,422 and 3,458 secured A and B grades respectively. The remaining lot passed their exams in C, D, and E grades.

The gazette issued by the BIEK on Thursday revealed that the performance of the government colleges was not up to the mark in the annual examinations. Among the state-run educational institutes, the pass percentage of four colleges that have been named after the Bhutto family members turned out to be zero. One of the colleges did not even have a single student registered by the BIEK for the exams.

The four colleges include the Nusrat Bhutto Government Degree Boys College in Lyari, the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Government Girls College in Lyari, the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Degree College in Gulshan-e-Behar, Orangi Town, and the Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Government Girls Degree College in Sherpao Colony, Landhi.

Only 10 candidates from the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Degree College had registered themselves for the intermediate pre-engineering part II examinations. None of them was able to clear the exams.

Likewise, all the 20 aspirants from the Nusrat Bhutto Government Degree Boys College were declared failed in the results.

From the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Government Girls College, only three students had registered themselves for the examinations and they all were declared failed.

Some two years ago, the Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Government Girls Degree College had started functioning in Sherpao Colony, an underdeveloped neighbourhood in District Korangi. However, the college could not attract any student who would get registered with the BIEK for the intermediate pre-engineering part II exams this year.