Thu Sep 12, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 12, 2019

Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin and arrested two alleged smugglers on Wednesday.

An official of the Capital City Police said that the cops, while acting over a tip-off, stopped a car on the Ring Road and during the search recovered two kilograms of heroin from it.

The official said the car was coming from Khyber tribal district and two alleged smugglers were arrested.

The arrested persons were identified as Hassan and Sami. The police said the held men used to supply the drugs to the local people in the provincial capital.

