Nurse dies in road accident

A nurse died in Lahore General Hospital after she and her husband were injured in a collision between a truck and motorbike. Both were admitted to LGH where the 30 years old nurse, Parwasha Komal died. She was staff nurse of Services Hospital. After hearing the news of her death, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mahmood Ayaaz, Services Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem Shahzad Cheema, Nursing Superintendent Fazilat Laal visited Lahore General Hospital and enquired after her husband Seeman William.