Army promotes four major-generals

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has promoted four major-generals to the rank of lieutenant-general, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said on Wednesday.The major-generals promoted to the next rank of the lieutenant-general are: Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.
