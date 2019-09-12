Monsoon plantation in full swing

Islamabad: The monsoon plantation launched on August 5 is in full swing with thousands of saplings planted across the federal capital.

Talking to APP, Islamabad Capital Territory Administration official said that the plantation gained momentum after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the ‘Har basher do Shajar’ (every person to plant two trees). He said to plant over half a million saplings target was set for this season.

The ICT administration official said this year’s monsoon plantation was a bit different as government departments, universities, schools, colleges and civil society indigenously decided their own targets to plant the saplings at the different parts of the city.

He added that this plantation would help boost the green cover depleted during the construction of development projects in the federal capital and the public had also developed an ownership of the programme.