Four major generals promoted to lieutenant generals

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday promoted four Major Generals to the rank of Lieutenant General, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Those promoted include Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major GeneralMuhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.

Major General Muhammad Aamer, who hails from Artillery Regiment, is currently serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 10 Infantry division in Lahore. Major General Chiragh Haider is currently posted as Director General Military Training at the General Headquarters and he belongs to Frontier Force Regiment.

Commandant Command and Staff College, Quetta Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum of Punjab Regiment is among two-star officers getting promotion. Major General Khalid Zia, GOC 33 Infantry Division, Quetta, also from Punjab Regiment, has also been promoted as Lieutenant General.

Three Lieutenant Generals including Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, President National Defence University (NDU), Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz and Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali are going to retire during this month (September).