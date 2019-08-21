20 serving generals of Pak Army will retire till Nov 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given three-year extension in service to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, which will start on Nov 29, 20129 and end on Nov 30, 2022.

Till that date 20 lieutenant generals of Pakistan will have retired after completing their service period, on different dates. Nineteen of them had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general on different dates after appointment of General Bajwa as the COAS on Nov 2016.

Top of the list, who will be retired first during the next three years is Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar. He was promoted as a lieutenant general by former army chief General Raheel Sharif in Sept 2016. Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar HI(M) currently holds the post of Director General Strategic Plans Division. Previously he commanded II Corps, Multan. Before that he was General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 8th Infantry Division, Sialkot. He belongs to the armoured corps and 70th Pakistan Military Academy Long Course, and he got commission on Sept 6, 1984, and his seniority started from Sept 13, 1983. He will serve till Sept 2020 as a lieutenant general.

It is a common perception that Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar would be appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff after retirement of General Zubair Hayat, as he is the most senior general after Gen Hayat. However, the final decision in this regard would be taken by the prime minister.

The second senior most general is Nadeem Raza. He belongs to 72nd Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course Sindh Regiment and he got commission on Sept 13, 1985. Currently, Gen Nadeem Raza is working as Chief of General Staff.

The third senior most serving general is Humayun Aziz. He belongs to 72nd PMA Long Course Artillery Regiment and he got commission on Sept 13, 1985. Gen Humayun is currently serving as Corps Commander Karachi.

The fourth senior most serving general is Naeem Ashraf. He belongs to 73rd PMA Long Course Armoured Corps and he got commission in the Pakistan Army on March 14, 1986. Currently, he is serving as Corps Commander Multan.

The fifth on seniority list is General Sher Afghan. He got commission on March 14, 1986 and he belongs to 73rd PMA Long Course Azad Kashmir Regiment. Gen Sher Afghan is currently serving as IG T&E in Pakistan Army.

The sixth senior most general in Pakistan Army currently is Qazi Muhammad Ikraam. He belongs to 73rd PMA Long Course Artillery Regiment, and he got commission on March 14, 1986. Gen Qazi Ikraam is serving Pak Army currently as Commander ASFC.

The seventh senior most general in Pak Army is Bilal Akbar. He got commission on March 14, 1986, and he belongs to 73rd PMA Long Course Artillery Corps. Currently, he is serving as Corps Commander Rawalpindi. Before that he served very important position of Chief of General Staff, and earlier he earned fame by successfully completing Karachi operation as DG Rangers Sindh.

The eighth senior most general in Pak Army is Muhammad Afzal. He belongs to 73rd PMA Long Course Engineering Corps, and he got commission on March 14, 1986. He is serving the Pakistan Army currently as Chairman NDMA.

The above mentioned seven generals are set to retire in December 2020.

At No 9 is Senior Most General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, who got commission in 74 PMA Long Course on 11-09-86. He is at present working as chief of Logistics Staff. He will complete his term in April 2021.

At No 10 is Senior Most General Majid Ihsan who got commission in 74 PMA Long Course Punjab Regiment on 11-09-86. He is working as corps commander Lahore. The 11th Senior Most General is General Amir Abbasi, who got commission in 74 PMA Long Course Frontier Force on 11-09-86. He is working as quarter master general.

At No 12 is Senior General Abdullah Dogar. He got commission in 74 PMA Long Course Armoured Corps on 11-09-86. He is working as chairman Heavy Industry Taxila. At No 13 is Senior General Hamooduz Zamaan. He got commission in 74 PMA Long Course Army Air Defence on 11-09-86. He is working as commander Army Air Defence.

The last four generals will complete their terms in October 2021.

At No 14 is General Moazzam Aijaz. He got commission in 16 0TS Engineering Corps. He is working as engineer-in-chief. He will complete his term in July 2022.

At No 15 is Senior General Nadeem Zaki Manj. He got commission in 75 PMA Long Course Armoured Corps on 13-03-87. He is working as corps commander Mangla.

At No 16 is Senior General Shaheen Mazhar. He got commission in 75 PMA Long Course Armoured Corps on 13-03-87. He is working as corps commander Peshawar.

At No 17 is Senior General Abdul Aziz. He got commission in 75 PMA Long Course Artillery on 13-03-87. He is working as military secretary.

At No 18 is Senior General Asim Munir Shah. He got commission in 17 0TS Frontier Force on 25-04-86. He is working as corps commander Gujranwala.

At No 19 is Senior General Syed Muhammad Adnan. He got commission in 75 PMA Long Course Punjab Regiment on 11-09-87. He is working as corps commander Bahawalpur.

At No 20 is Senior General Waseem Ashraf. He got commission in 76 PMA Long Course Frontier Force on 11-09-87. He is working as inspector general Arms.

The last six generals will complete their terms in September 2022. When the incumbent army chief completes his term in November 2022, Adjudicate General GHQ General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, DG Joint Headquarters General Azhar Abbas, IG Communications General Nauman Mahmood and DG ISI General Faiz Hameed Chaudhry will be among senior most generals.