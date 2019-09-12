ICMA delegation meets with Federal Minister of EAD

Islamabad: A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) led by the President - Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, FCMA met with the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Mr. Hammad Azhar.

Zia ul Mustafa, in this important meeting shared with the Minister, the important role, ICMA Pakistan is playing in the country to create competent professional accountants with relevant skills to match the demands of the public and private sector.

President of the Institute also shared with the minister, key steps taken by the institute to bring reforms in governance framework of Pakistan.

He suggested that professional accountants should be engaged through direct route to serve in Pakistan Accounts and Audit Services. “The steps taken by the Government for reforms in public sector are in the right direction, however, pace needs to be fast tracked to see positive outcomes.”

Federal Minister appreciated the efforts of the Institute in providing affordable and quality professional accounting education in Pakistan for decades and also offered his support in order to upscale the talent of the country. He mentioned that ‘ICMA Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in providing technical human resource to the country.***