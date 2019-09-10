Message of Hussainiyat is headspring of freedom: Moosavi

ISLAMABAD: Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the message of Hussainiyat is the headspring of freedom and independence.

According to a press release, in his message on 9th Moharam, he said, “Every oppressed must associate with the grandson of the holy Prophet (PBUH) Hazrat Imam Hussain ibn-e-Ali (A.S). Pharaohs and Nimrods of every era are afraid of Hussainiyat. Even if Trump, Netenyahu and Modi along with all other powers unite to stop freedom movements of Kashmir and Palestine, they will not be able to keep the Kashmiris and Palestinians suppressed.” “Sanctions on Azadari programmes of Kashmir are further igniting the Hussaini spirit. Slogans of Labbaik Ya Hussain under the smell of gunpowder and spraying bullets are announcing victory for Kashmiris,” he added. International organizations must play their role in stopping atrocities in Kashmir, Palestine, Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, Qateef, Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Rohingya. No oppression can succeed against the spirit of Karbala. Terrorism, injustice, desecration of Islamic signs, corruption and obscenity all are forms of Yazeediyat which can be confronted by carrying the flag of Hussainiyat. He said this in his message on Youm e Ashura which is being commemorated across the world on Tuesday with full religious respect and dignity.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi noted that if Imam Hussain had pledged allegiance to Yazeed then the struggle of not only his grandfather the holy Prophet (PBUH) but all Prophets would have gone in vain. After getting into power, Yazeed had started making fun of the concepts of Islam including Tauheed o Risalah, the descendance of angels and revelations however, the stand of Imam Hussain (A.S) thwarted all his heinous designs and conspiracies.

Imam Hussain (A.S) sacrificed everything including his family, companions and the veils of the holy Prophet’s daughters to save Islam and proved the statement of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) right which goes as “Hussain is from me and I am from Hussain (A.S)”.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the way holy Prophet (PBUH) is the Mohsin e Insaniyat similarly, Imam Hussain (A.S) for saving the human values by offering great sacrifice, is the Shaheed e Insaniyat i.e. The Martyr of humanity and the people of every religion, sect or school of thought are being benefitted by his pious character.