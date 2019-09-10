Imam Hussain’s sacrifice a beacon to resist tyranny: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The abiding lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one’s life, said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his message on Yaum-e-Ashur, he said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) belonged to that rare category of human kind, who redefined the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished, and of the honour and dishonour, he said, adding that his life was a beacon to resist tyranny and falsehood.

The Yaum-e-Ashur this year was significant because of the new wave of repression and tyranny against the people of Indian-held Kashmir as well as Palestine in particular and in many other parts of the world in general. Following the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the oppressed people anywhere would succeed against injustice and tyranny, he said.

Falsehood and oppression were also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity, he said. People must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics.

Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain (RA), Bilawal said.

“On this day, we pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala. May Allah be pleased with them all.”