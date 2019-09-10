Fuuast extends form submission date for MA private exam

The Examination Department of the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) on Saturday extended the date of submission of examination forms of MA private.

According to Fuuast Controller of Examinations Ghayas Uddin Ahmed, the candidates could submit the exam forms and fee till September 13. He advised the students to get the forms from the bank branches located near both campuses of the varsity while the fee vouchers could be downloaded from the varsity’s web portal.

After filling the exam form and fee voucher, the candidates had to get the documents attested from the examination counters functioning at Abdul Haq and Gulshan-e-Iqbal campuses and then submit them to the relevant banks branches.

The Fuuast examination department mentioned that the cost of the examination forms was Rs 200 while the examination fee was Rs 4,000 for MA private. The controller examination had allowed the candidates to register themselves MA, BA, B Com programmes and in the special examination programme for the students of madaris.

The examination department said the candidates could submit their applications for registration with late fee Rs 500 till September 13.