When anthems strike the wrong note at sporting events

PARIS: At its best, sport can promote international harmony, but that was not the case at the Stade de France where the hosts played the Andorran anthem for the Albanian team.

The visitors refused to kick off their Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday night. When their demand was met, they beamed, sung, celebrated and started the match, which they lost 4-1. Anthems, and other national symbols such as flags, are an inescapable part of international sports.

Yet with surprising frequency, teams solemnly lined up for anthems register surprise or outrage when they find "they aren’t playing our tune." On Saturday, the hosts played the anthem of Andorra, the next visitor to the Stade de France, a tune unlikely to cause political offence to anyone.

Sometimes the errors are understandable. Slovenia’s anthem played after a Slovakian victory at the ice hockey world championships. Other incidents have struck a political nerve.

The often-changed Russian anthem has caused frequent problems. Russia adopted Mikhail Glinka’s ‘Patriotic Song’ in 1991. Nine year’s later, after the election of Vladimir Putin, Russia reverted to a modified version of the old Soviet anthem, retitled ‘State Anthem of the Russian Federation.’

Russian athletes have become adept at singing the latest version.

After the wrong anthem was played at the biathlon world championships in Hochfilzen, Austria, in 2017 the winning quartet took a microphone and sang the correct version. Two years earlier, Russian media, reported the women’s under 18 ice hockey did the same at their world championships in Buffalo.

Three years later, after the USA beat Russia in the quarterfinals of the under-18 men’s ice hockey world championship in Chelyabinsk in Russia, they lined up to hear an unrecognisable and curtailed version of a tune that might have been the Star Spangled Banner. They responded by singing themselves. The 2003 Davis Cup final between Australia and Spain almost provoked a diplomatic incident.