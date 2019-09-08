Muharram procession: Three die as Alam hits power line

KARACHI: Three people were electrocuted to death while three others scorched when Alam struck high tension power line passing over during Muharram procession here on Saturday.

According to details during procession of 7th Muharram in Bhittaiabad Karachi the Alam mistakenly touched the power line.

Two people identified as Muhammad Ali 35 and Haji Khaskheli 13 died on the spot in the incident while Sonu Shehzeb 18, Sameer 14, Afzal Agha 22 and Mohsin Shah 19 were scorched and rushed to hospital where Sonu Shehzeb also expired, raising death toll to three.