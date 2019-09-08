Three die as house collapses after cylinder blast

LAHORE : Three people, including a couple, died and five others suffered injuries when a two-storey house collapsed at Kashmir Block, Allama Iqbal Town, on Saturday due to the explosion of a oxygen cylinder.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and used hydraulic tools and specialised cutters to safely pull out the three bodies and five survivors from the debris. The rescuers suspected that the oxygen cylinder was in use of one of the house residents. They said the cylinder exploded, causing the house to collapse.

The oxygen cylinder explosion also caused the gas cylinders in the kitchen of the house to explode. The intensity of the blast was so strong that the entire house collapsed.

The deceased have been identified as Arif Siddqui, 70, Kanwal Sadiqi, wife of Arif Saddqui, 45, and Abubakar, 21. Two victims Sheza, 25, wife of Mustafa, and Talat, 32, wife of Abid were badly injured while the condition of three survivors identified as Zeshan, 45, son of Arif Sidiqi, Saima, 25, wife of Murtaza, and 3-month old Muhammad Husnain, son of Murtza, was stated to be stable as they sustained minor injuries.

The teams of Counter-Terrorism Department and Bomb Disposal Squad also visited the scene to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Turkish envoy: Counsel General of Turkey in Lahore Emir Ozbey called on the capital city police officer (CCPO) in his office.

The Turkish envoy appreciated the initiatives taken by the Lahore police for maintenance of law and order and assured the CCPO that Turkey would continue its cooperation for the capacity building of Lahore police.

The CCPO acknowledged that Turkey was a time-tested friend of Pakistan. He said Turkey had always supported Pakistan.

Thieves held: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff, Cantt area, arrested four persons and recovered stolen cars from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Nadeem, Kashif, Khurshid and Mirza Saqib.

reunited: Lahore police investigation wing reunited six missing people with their families.

Old Anarkali, Sundar, Barki, Gulshan Ravi and Hunjarwal investigation police traced six missing persons namely Zuhaib, Khadija Bibi, Shazia, 11, Sofia Bibi, Mohsan Arif and a 12-year-old boy and handed them over to their families.

Traffic plan: The City Traffic Police Lahore have finalised a plan to regulate the traffic on Muharram 9 and 10.

According to the chief traffic officer (CTO), pillion riding will be banned for the two days. Two SPs, six DSPs, 72 inspectors, 121 patrolling officers and 1,351 wardens will perform duties on Muharram 9 and 10.

A control room will be established to monitor the traffic situation. Vehicles will be parked at Nasser Bagh, Govt Central Model High School, Data Darbar Eye Hospital and Adda Crown.

All kinds of Lahore-bound vehicles coming from Shahdara will pass through Azadi Flyover and reach railway station. The traffic coming from Multan Road will move towards Bund Road via Outfall Road. Traffic will remain suspended from Bund Road Chowk Suggian to Chowk Kutchery. Heavy traffic coming from Kasur will reach Bund Road via Chuburji and Gulshan Ravi.