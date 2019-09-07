Rootsians pay tribute to brave sons of soil

Rawalpindi : Roots Garden Schools, Roots DHA I Campus and Roots IVY Schools once again displayed patriotism and na­tionhood spirit amongst its students by holding motivational seminars, talk shows, dis­cussions and chalked out a daylong programme of var­ied activities under the theme: We Salute our Brave Soldiers. All school branches were adorned with Pakistan Flag / buntings, murals and posters prepared by stu­dents of all age groups. The children came attired in white ‘shalwar kameez’, Army, Air force and Navy uniforms adorned with Pakistan Flag and Slogans.

The students partici­pated in the activities with tremendous fervour, enthu­siasm and spirit of unity and solidarity with their motherhood. Students participated in the stage ceremony by reciting Quranic Verses, deliv­ering speeches and singing national songs. Each student was displaying his own placard and Pakistan Flag. The day commenced with Quran Khawani followed by emo­tional patriotic speeches, poetry, national songs, dramas with moral messages of unity i.e. “Unity is the need of the hour”. The programme continued with chanting of slogans “Pak Army our saviours”, “Pakistan Zindabad” – “Pakistan Our pride” – “Pakistan our Identity”. The hallmark of the day was a special guest appearance of war veterans of 1965 war who shared their experiences with the students.

The activity-filled pro­gramme was participated by thousands of roots students. Students & teachers prayed for the solidarity and unity of Pakistan and pledged for complete har­mony and unity among the Pakistanis so as to stand as a strong shield against any malafide intentions of the enemy.

Riffat Mushtaq, Founder and Chairperson Roots School System, in her speech, asked students to uphold the values of bravery and honour for the protection of the country. She said, “Pakistani nation will never forget the Shuhada (Martyrs) of 1965 who gave their lives while defending our motherland- Pakistan”.

The programme concluded with a prayer for the peace, prosperity and success of Pakistan in order to lead it onto the road of glorious success. Special prayers were held for the martyrs and their families who have embraced martyrdom by sacrificing their lives for our better tomorrow.