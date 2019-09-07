President Alvi meets family of Shaheed Captain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Friday visited residence of family of Shaheed Captain Muhammad ul Hasnain Nawaz, met the family members and prayed for the departed soul.

The president, while talking to family members of Shaheed Captain, said the entire nation was proud of the sacrifice of their loved one. Paying tribute to martyrs of the motherland and their families, the president said the brave sons of the soil had foiled the nefarious designs of enemy by sacrificing their lives for Pakistan.

He said the whole nation was united and stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces, adding that sacrificing lives to protect the motherland was an honour of the nation. Meanwhile, Cathedral Dean Father Shahid Miraj paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan on the Defence Day and said the whole nation was proud of them.

He said the martyrs sacrificed their lives while protecting their homeland. “We salute to the armed forces of Pakistan and make pledge that we will not hesitate from giving any sacrifice for the country.” Prayers were also offered for the prosperity of Pakistan and independence of Indian-Held Kashmir.

A three-member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation led by Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiyani, met martyr Colonel Sohail Abid’s family and paid tributes to the martyrs of the nation. Senior leader Dr Babar Awan and Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi were also part of the delegation.

On this occasion, Central Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kiyani showered tributes on the martyrs, saying that those who had sacrificed their life while performing the defence duties were the real heroes of the nation and the entire nation pays homage to the eternal sacrifices of its martyrs.

On the directions of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a delegation headed by the party general secretary, Punjab, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, visited the residence of former DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed and Martyrs Memorial and offered fateha for the martyrs.

Talking to the mother of Captain Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, Senator Kamil Ali Agha said, “The families of the martyrs will find us with them in every moment of sorrow and happiness.”