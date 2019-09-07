Peace to be compromised if Kashmir issue not resolved: Sheikh Rasheed

SUKKUR: The Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, categorically stated that peace between Pakistan and India could only be possible when the Kashmir issue was resolved according to the UN resolutions.

Addressing a gathering at the Daharki Railway Station in Ghotki to mark the Defence Day, the federal minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has dedicated Pakistan’s 54th Defence Day to pay tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir and to highlight the Kashmiris’ struggles for their freedom against illegal Indian invasion. He warned if Pakistan fails in Kashmir, then the entire world will have to bear the consequences.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that Pakistan stands side by side with the Kashmiris. He said India is dealing with the Kashmiris for the last 72 years. He said now the time has come for the decision. Sheikh added that Modi’s plan is to create communal dichotomy in Kashmiri to strengthen his fascist government but Kashmiris demand nothing but independence against Indian occupation. He said the government and the opposition should come on the same page to emphasise the Kashmir issue.

The celebrations were held in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Umarkot, Mithi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and other cities to mark the 54th Defence Day and to pay rich tributes to the martyrs. The local administrations staged rallies, educational institutions marked the day with related programmes and seminars.

Meanwhile, a seminar was held at the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, and the chief guest of the programme was the Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk. The chief guest later paid rich tributes to the martyrs of September 1965 War. The Defence Day was observed as Kashmir’s Solidarity Day at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to pay tributes to the martyrs. A rally was organised and joined by the students, teachers and non teaching staff.