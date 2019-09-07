Woman detained by brothers for 10 years recovered

HAFIZABAD: A 40-year-old woman, who was being detained by her brothers and other relatives for the past 10 years at her house in Mohallah Sairpura Kaleke Mandi to deprive her of ancestral property, has been recovered by the Kaleke Police dramatically.

On information that Muhammad Junaid and Muhammad Shoaib, sons of Wali Muhammad, in connivance with their cousin Muhammad Asif, son of Muhammad Hussain, had been illegally detaining Naila Bibi in a room for the past 10 years. Locals heard her shrieks at night but no one ever cared to liberate her or report the matter to the police.

An informer reported to the police that according to the cries of the victim, it is presumed that she was living in a miserable condition. The Kaleke police along with woman constables visited the village and found that the room was locked from outside. In the meantime, Muhammad Asif, cousin of Muhammad Junaid, threatened the police party with dire consequences. The police unlocked the room and found the victim in a miserable condition. The victim was later shifted to a trauma centre.

According to doctors, the victim is suffering from depression and psychological effects, hence she would be referred to Lahore for better treatment. The police have arrested Junaid and Asif while Shoaib managed to escape. The police have registered a case under sections 498-A/344/346/506/186/34PPC and launched hunt for Shoaib.