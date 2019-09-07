Good news

It came as welcome news that the PCB, instead of hiring the services of foreigners, selected Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector and head coach whereas Waqar Younis was named the bowling coach. Both the appointees have a history of giving their 100 percent whenever the situation demanded. During the recently ended World Cup, it was sorely felt that there should be a batsman of the ilk of Misbah-ul-Haq, well-poised and quite a cool and calm campaigner which earned him the title of 'Tuk Tuk'. There is no denying that Misbah-ul-Haq has the knack to train our batsmen on how to stay on the pitch for longer during critical situation. As per the requirementS of the modern-day cricketing style, along with patience, a bit of aggression is also AN integral part of a batsman. It is imperative to put here that owing to low run-rate, we missed the chances of qualifying for the final four in 2019 WC. One hopeS the newly-appointed head coach-cum-chief-selector will also teach batsmen to play attacking cricket when the need arises.

In the same way, we have some genuine speedsters in our bowling squad but, sometimes, they lose their line and length which leads to disastrous results for the team. In this regard our bowling coach, Waqar Younis, a star pacer of his time, will surely guide the younger ones to keep their line and length intact to pressure the opponents into giving their wickets cheaply. All eyes are on the Misbah-Waqar duo now as to what strategic steps they adopt to put the green shirts on the path to glory.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali