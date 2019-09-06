close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
Agencies
September 6, 2019

Two arrested from Karachi for selling dead animal meat

Agencies
September 6, 2019

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested two men for selling the meat of dead animals in Karachi’s Manghopir locality.

According to police, they were tipped off by a rickshaw driver about two men butchering a dead cow. The police then raided the area and arrested two men identified as Zahid and Shiraz.

The suspects told the police, cattle shed owners butchered dead animals to make up for losses and sell the meat to hotel owners.

