Loadshedding triggers protest in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The angry residents on Thursday blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road to protest against hours-long loadshedding in Mohmand district. The residents led by Malik Nisar Ahmed Halimzai took out protest and blocked the road for vehicular traffic.

Nisar Ahmed, Yarzali Khan and Murad Khan flayed the officials of the Tribal Area Electric Supply Company (Tesco) for carrying out excessive loadshedding which was getting unbearable for them. "Just imagine there is only for two hours electricity in the area while 22 hours it remains suspended," Murad Khan said. Later, officials arrived at the spot and held talks with the protesters who opened the road.