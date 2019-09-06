close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Student tortured to death in Gulshan Ravi

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

LAHORE: A 9th class student died after being battered in a private school in Gulshan Ravi on Thursday.

The victim Bilal’s family alleged that the boy was severely tortured at school, on which he went unconscious. Ironically, the school administration did not shift the boy to hospital. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has expressed deep grief over tragic incident of death of a student of a private school and assured the bereaved family that justice would be served.

In a social media post, the minister reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance towards corporal punishment of any kind in schools. CEO District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar said an FIR was registered against the teacher and also against the school management.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story