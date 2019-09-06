Kashmir lockdown enters second month

ISLAMABAD: Life remains crippled with humanitarian crisis aggravating with each passing day in occupied Kashmir, as the strict curfew and communication lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities in the valley entered second month on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian authorities are continuing curfew and blockade of communication services — including internet, mobile, landline telephones and TV channels — in held Kashmir and five districts of Jammu since August 5 when the Indian government announced the repeal of special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The occupied territory has remained cut off from the rest of the world for the past over a month now and the residents are suffering immensely due to continued severe blockade. People are facing acute shortage of daily commodities and life-saving medicines.

While patients, doctors and other medical staff are facing difficulties in reaching hospitals, pharmacies and medical stores have run out of stocks. Markets, public transport and train services remain shut since August 5.

Noted Indian journalist Nirupama Subramanian, who recently returned to India from occupied Kashmir, said the situation in the valley was far from being normal. In a series of tweets, she narrated how the people of occupied Kashmir were angry with the Indian government.