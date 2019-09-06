37 held for violating Section 144 in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested 37 persons for violating the section 144 during Muharram on Thursday, official sources said. They said the arrested violators were involved in carrying arms and pillion-riding, adding that the people had been warned not to be indulged in such practice during the Muharram. They added that the drive against the violators would continue till the end of the Muharram.