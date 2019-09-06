close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Money laundering accused remanded

Lahore

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted 14-day physical remand of one Shoaib Qamar, an alleged facilitator of Shahbaz family in money laundering. The NAB claimed that accused Shoaib Qamar transferred huge amounts in the accounts of Shahbaz family and facilitated for money laundering.

Plea dismissed: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition of a judicial member of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) against his service termination for being not maintainable.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Arif was appointed as judicial member of the ATIR in 2013 subject to a probationary period of one year unless extended for a similar period. However, his services were terminated in 2015 by treating him as a probationer.

