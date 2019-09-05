Ban on labour inspection of industrial units to be resisted: NLF

RAWALPINDI: National Labour Federation (NLF) President Shamsur Rehman Swati has strongly condemned ban on labour inspection in industrial units across the Punjab province.

In a statement, the NLF president announced to resist the decision which he said would further lead to exploitation of industrial workers.

Shamsur Rehman Swati appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan to intervene into the matter and restore workers’ rights. He said the industrial workers were already passing through exploitation as they were being forced to 12-hour work daily under daily wages and contractual basis. “We do not accept the decision and will strongly resist it,” he said. Swati said that industrial workers expect government which believes to follow model of state of Madina to take care of their welfare. He pointed that our industrial workers are deprived of registration under workers welfare fund while safety gadgets are not installed in industrial units.