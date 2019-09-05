Woman among six terrorists killed in Quetta operation

QUETTA: Security forces in an operation that continued for five hours killed six terrorists including a woman here on Wednesday. During the exchange of fire, one policeman also embraced martyrdom while five others sustained injuries.

According to Abdul Razaq Cheema, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Quetta, security forces conducted the operation on a tip-off near the Labour Colony on Western Bypass in the wee hours of Wednesday. He said when security forces tried to enter thetargeted house, terrorists present there hurled hand grenades and resorted to indiscriminate firing, injuring two personnel.

He said, later, two terrorists blew themselves up while other terrorists were killed in exchange of firing that continued for five hours. Abdul Razaq Cheema said that due to the firing of terrorists, driver of armored vehicle y Qazi Saifullah, son of Qazi Ghulam Hussain, resident of Dhadar, embraced martyrdom and five other personnel sustained injuries who were rushed to the Sandeman Provincial Hospital where condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

According to the spokesman of CTD, six terrorists, including one woman, were killed in the operation. He said that amongst the killed terrorists one was identified as Ibrahim Bareach, who was said to be the local commander of a banned outfit. Other terrorists killed in the operation included Himayat Bareach, nephew of Ibrahim Bareach, Aamna Bareach, sister of Ibrahim Bareach, Samiullah Bareach and Aamir Sheikh Hussaini while the killed sixth terrorist could not be identified,

Spokesman for Sandeman Hospital, Dr Waseem Baig said among the injured personnel of Anti-Terrorism Force, Balochistan, included Muhammad Masoom Khan, 27, Abu Bakar 32, Muhammad Suleman Khan, 27, Naseebullah, 30, and Altaf Ahmed, 30. The condition of Muhammad Suleman was stated to be critical.