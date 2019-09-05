Women Empowerment Center opened

Islamabad: Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi unveiled the plaque of Women Empowerment Center in Sira-e-Kharbooza, during a glorious ceremony on Wednesday.

Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Asad Umar was also present there besides renowned socio-political figures of the area.

Addressing the ceremony Managing Director said that country’s prosperity and uplift is directly related to women’s participation in different spheres of life and PBM is taking tangible measures for empowering the women. He told that with its 157 Women Empowerment Centers (WECs) throughout the country,

Similarly, PBM is enabling women of the country to lead an honorable life in the society. Presently, 12372 trainees are getting training in these centres and so far, 209796 trainees have been passed out since inception.