Development work resumes at NSTCC

KARACHI: After more than a decade, development work at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) owned National Sports Training and Coaching Center (NSTCC) has resumed and is likely to be completed by the end of this year, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The project began in 2005 and by 2008 it was ninety percent complete. However, the development work then stalled and project could not be finished. But the construction work has now resumed, director of NSTCC Rafiq Pirzada confirmed.

The PSB had earmarked more than Rs 40 million for the completion of the project in June 2019. After its completion, the facility can be used to organise various indoor sports discipline with a seating capacity of more than two thousand spectators.

According to sources at the gymnasium, wooden floor installation has been started, the door, windows and galleries are being painted, centrally air-conditioned system has also been installed and the remaining development work is being carried out.

The federal minister of IPC, Fahmida Mirza, after assuming charge took notice of the delay in completion of the project and directed the concerned officials for the resumption of development work at NSTCC.

The project first began in 2005 when iconic sports organiser and former AIBA chief Professor Anwer Chaudhry (late) requested then president Parvez Musharraf for the sports facility. Meanwhile, the sports fraternity of Sindh has also expressed pleasure at the resumption of development work at NSTCC.