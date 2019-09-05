Equal citizens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Real development (Sept 4, 2019) by Syed Zahid Ali. I agree with writer. Providing equal opportunities and rights to all Pakistanis should be the priority change of the ruling government.
Thus, solidarity and patriotism in the country can be only brought about if everyone will be seen to be treated equally.
A Waheed
Kech
