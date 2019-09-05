close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 5, 2019

Equal citizens

Newspost

 
September 5, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Real development (Sept 4, 2019) by Syed Zahid Ali. I agree with writer. Providing equal opportunities and rights to all Pakistanis should be the priority change of the ruling government.

Thus, solidarity and patriotism in the country can be only brought about if everyone will be seen to be treated equally.

A Waheed

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost