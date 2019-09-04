close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
A
September 4, 2019

British Kashmiris boycott Indian rice in England

A
ISLAMABAD: British Kashmiris have boycotted the Indian rice in England in reaction to the Indian government’s recent steps in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

According to Jammu Kashmir TV, 1.2 million British Kahsmiris have boycotted the Indian product to send a message to India against withdrawal of the special status of IHK.

The Indian rice has been put on offer at shops at lower rates due to decrease in demand in England. On the other hand, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline phones and closure of TV channels.

