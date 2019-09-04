Alleged spy shifted to Central Prison Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has shifted an alleged Afghan spy to the Central Prison Peshawar so that he can be interrogated by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Omar Daud Khattak from Karak district was arrested by the FIA authorities at Torkham border a few days back. He was later taken to the FIA head office in Peshawar after which he was shifted to the Central Prison Peshawar.

“We have asked the Counter-Terrorism Department to get his custody to investigate about his anti-state activities,” an official of the FIA said. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the FIA had lodged a case against Omar after he had obtained an Afghan passport and identity card.