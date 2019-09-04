PRCS honors blood donors, thalassaemia patients

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Tuesday organised an event titled ‘Safe Blood for All’ here at its National Headquarters here in connection with the World Blood Donor Day, says a press release.

Children affected by thalassaemia, regular donors and representatives of departments involved in collecting blood donations attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed said blood was life and its donation was not only a great deed, but it also helped donors to stay healthy, energetic and rejuvenated all the year round.

He said the PRCS had always been in the frontlines for arranging and donating blood and its components for the deserving patients.

On this occasion, shields were conferred upon 12 representatives from the educational institutions and trade bodies and five regular blood donors in recognition of their services.

Ten thalassaemia patients getting regular supplies of blood from the PRCS Regional Blood Donor Centre (RBDC) were also given gifts on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, RBDC Programme Officer Dr. Wasifa Mohtasim said the centre was proud of Ramulas Miranda, Ch Farid Rabnawaz, Mansoor Khan, Samman and Murtaza Abbas, who donated blood thrice a year.

She said the RBDC had made record collections in the ongoing year by arranging blood donation camps at different educational institutions and industrial units.