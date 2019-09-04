CM’s copter lands safely after bird hit

LAHORE: A tragedy was averted as helicopter carrying Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday made an emergency landing.

The pilot of the helicopter was able to successfully land it without any technical problem. As per details, the copter was hit by a bird Tuesday in Lahore.Luckily, the chief minister and others remained safe in the incident.

The chief minister was returning from Hafizabad after concluding a visit. notice: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed strong indignation over the incident of death of some accused due to alleged torture in police custody.

He ordered strict departmental action against the police officials responsible for torture. He said that legal action should be initiated against those involved in the incident. He said that law did not allow inhuman attitude like torture, adding that defenders of law could not be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of mother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar extended his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the KP chief minister and his family. In his condolence message, Sardar Usman Buzdar prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.