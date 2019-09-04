ACC felicitates PCF president Azhar

KARACHI: The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has congratulated Syed Azhar Ali Shah on being elected as the new president of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF).

In a letter addressed to Azhar, the ACC chief Osama Ali Shafar said: “. . . please accept my heartiest congratulations for your election as the president of PCF held at Karachi on August 26. I am sure the new leadership in cycling will achieve greater heights in the sport. The ACC will always be there to support you in all developmental ventures in Pakistan.”

Osama also congratulated Kokab Nadeem Warraich on being elected as PCF chairman. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) does not recognise the PCF. The POA’s recent effort to resolve the dispute through a mediation committee failed to yield any result.

The POA recently wrote a few letters to the world cycling governing body (UCI). The latter’s head promised to send the ACC chief to Pakistan to meet both the parties so that the issue could be resolved. But there has been no such development.

The NOC says that the PCF does not fulfill the article VI of its constitution. The NOC is of the view that the provincial associations which are affiliated with the PCF are not affiliated with the relevant provincial Olympic associations.