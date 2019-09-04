JS Global Capital – Ahead of the curve in improving business ties with USA in an improving economic climate

Karachi: JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), Pakistan’s leading equity brokerage and investment banking firm is organizing an investment conference titled ‘Pakistan Investment Conference 2019 (PIC-2019)’. This consultation will be held in the United States from the 4th to the 6th of September and is the fourth of its kind event organized by JSGCL.

These sessions showcase Pakistan’s economic growth and business potential amongst leading global investors to attract foreign direct and portfolio investment. Furthermore, by strengthening policy level engagement, the delegation strives to improve economic ties between the two nations.

The high-powered delegation will be led by the Honourable Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and includes Pakistan’s Ambassador at Large for Investment - Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Advisor Ministry of Maritime Affairs - Mahmood Moulvi, Chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange - Sulaiman Mehdi, Member Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) - Khalid Mansoor, CEO Pakistan Business Council - Ehsan Malik and JSGCL CEO - Kamran Nasir. Also accompanying the delegation will be the top management of leading local corporations comprising roughly one-third of the market capitalization of the benchmark KSE-100 index.***