Begum Sarfraz remembered

ISLAMABAD: A prominent lady and flag-holder of Pakistan’s nationalism--Begum Sarfraz Iqbal--who rendered remarkable services for uplifting national ethos throughout her life, was befittingly remembered on her 16th death anniversary here on Monday evening.

Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Husain Sayed was among the dignitaries who paid rich tribute to Begum Sarfaraz Iqbal.

Former Federal Minister and PML-N veteran Sartaj Aziz, columnist Ataul Haq Qasmi, TV anchor Hamid Mir, also spoke on the occasion.

Former Interior Minister Habibullah Malik, former Secretary Information Khawaja Ejaz Sarwar, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakkar, Ahmad Abbas, Ahmad Abdal Bailla, were among the distinguished guests who attended the function. The function that was held in a local hotel was attended by a large number of people. Begum Sarfraz Iqbal was mother of distinguished diplomat former Chief of Protocol Ghalib Iqbal, who also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to France.

Malik Muhammad Iqbal Khan, spouse of late Begum Sarfraz and her daughter Prof Yasmeen Meena, along-with her husband Engineer Prof James Trevelyan came all the way from Australia to attend the memorial gathering.

The gathering was attended by elite of the twin-cities, diplomats, officers of the Foreign Office and important people belonging to different walks of life. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dedicated previously known as Bazar Road to late Begum Sarfraz Iqbal, who lived on this road and her house was known as centre for cultural, academic activities for decades.

The famous poets like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Faraz, Qateel Shifaiee Ahmad Nadim Qasmi, Josh Maleeh Abadi and others literary figures were regular visitors and guests of Begum Sarfraz Iqbal residence.

She quietly helped needy generously. Her house always served as a rendezvous for open discussions pertaining the national interests and ideology of Pakistan.

She was the champion of Pakistan ideology and throughout her life pleaded for the upholding of the cause of Pakistan and especially Kashmir. Number of Kashmiri leaders used to gather her house and chalk out their strategy for the ideals of Kashmiri people.

She was apolitical person who always stayed beyond political affiliation but never compromised about the wellbeing of the country. The outstanding lady died of cardiac arrest in Canada when she visited her son Ghalib Iqbal, who was on a diplomatic assignment in Ottawa.