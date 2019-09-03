Policeman shot, injured in Baldia Town

A police constable was shot and injured in a Baldia Town neihgbourhood on Monday. The incident took place at 24 Market within the limits of the Madina Colony police station. The injured policeman, Tayyab Haroon, was taken to a private hospital on National Stadium Road for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

Police said the cop was busy with a routine patrol in the area when unidentified men shot and injured him. He was posted at the Madina Colony police station. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem took a notice of the incident and ordered forming special raiding teams to arrest the culprits. He also ordered that medical treatment be provided to the injured cop. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Death in road crash

An unknown man died when a speedy vehicle hit him on the Super highway. His body was taken to a morgue for identification purpose. Police said the accident took place when he was crossing the road. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.