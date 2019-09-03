Men, women of pen, paintbrush setting healthy traditions

Islamabad : Now, I must confess this caught me completely on the wrong foot! Being invited for a dinner reception at the residence of famous poetess and women rights activist, Kishwar Nahid, we were expecting to meet some prominent poet or author, either from abroad or from some other part of the country visiting the capital.

As usual, the place was full of guests. Quite distinguished and well known personalities like the former Chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Qasim Bhugio, the novelist and short story writer, Hameed Shahid, Nazir Mahmood, the HRCP Secretary General and prominent political analyst and activist, Haris Khaleeq and Shabana, well known poet and political analyst Azharul Haq, Ms Samar Minnallah the painter and social activist, Ms Tahira Abdullah, Muhammad Arif and Dr Najeeba Arif and so many others were all crammed in the room.

All were familiar faces. We were discretely looking for a ‘stranger’ but found none! However, we kept guessing as to what could be the occasion that Aapi Kishwar has invited all these people for dinner.

The discussion was nothing out of usual. Somebody discussing some new book, a collection of short stories, or a new poem/ghazal! The situation in Kashmir did popped up amongst one group or the other for a moment or two but then the conversation was back on track.

However, our eye was catching flashes of something unusual! And then it suddenly struck! It was Shafiq, the domestic servant of Kishwar Naheed, who had donned a bright color suit and seemingly had had his hair, usually tied in a pony, well shampooed and let those to bob and flow freely round his face and on his shoulders!

But it was still perplexing! What Shafiq has to do with all this? And finally the mystery was solved when a guest entered the room shortly behind us, waived a ‘Hi’ to all and sent straight to Shafiq, hugged him, pushed an envelope in his hand and wished him a very ‘Happy Birthday’!!!

We really wonder how many of us in the society, who are privileged enough to employee domestic servants, whether full time or part time, have ever thrown a special dinner party, inviting all such important people to come over to celebrate a domestic servant’s birthday party!

But this small select group of intellectuals, writers, poets, artists, painters and human rights activists have gradually trying to bring about a change. Even if it remains confined to this small, select group of sensitive people!

Last time almost the same group had celebrated the ‘May Day’ with another female domestic servant. Now they have celebrated the birthday of a domestic servant. And one can only imagine how happy and proud Shafiq, his mother and sister were feeling at the party, practically arranged for them only. One can only wish such actions may spread around in the society!