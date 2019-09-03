CDA directed to clear wild growth and vegetation

Islamabad : Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamer Ali Ahmed has directed the concerned departments to clear wild growth and vegetation from all parks, grounds, green belts, sectoral area, business centers within five days.

Initial funds have been allocated by the CDA for repair maintenance of machinery of Environment Wing while Assistant Commissioners have been directed to ensure cleanliness, removal of wild growth from their respective areas as well as issue notices and impose fine on the elements involved in littering.

Strict instructions have been issued that the task of removal of wild growth from the parks, sectoral areas, green belts, along the avenues and from all over the city must be completed within the five days.