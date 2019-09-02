Urs of Sultan Bahu begins

JHANG: A 10-day Urs of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) began at Garh Maharaja on Sunday. Scores of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the Ghusal ceremony. Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) belonged to Awan tribe and was the descendant of Hazrat Abbas Ibn-e-Ali (RA). As per traditions, the devotees first visited the shrines of Hazrat Sultan Bahu’s parents at Shorkot City and later traveled to Garh Maharaja towards the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA). Meanwhile, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti directed the district administration to provide all best possible facilities to the devotees.