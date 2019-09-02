close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Urs of Sultan Bahu begins

National

September 2, 2019

JHANG: A 10-day Urs of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) began at Garh Maharaja on Sunday. Scores of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the Ghusal ceremony. Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) belonged to Awan tribe and was the descendant of Hazrat Abbas Ibn-e-Ali (RA). As per traditions, the devotees first visited the shrines of Hazrat Sultan Bahu’s parents at Shorkot City and later traveled to Garh Maharaja towards the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA). Meanwhile, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti directed the district administration to provide all best possible facilities to the devotees.

