Two killed during crossfire

LALAMUSA: Two people were killed while as many sustained injuries in crossfire between two groups at a bazaar of Kotla Arab Ali Khan on Sunday. Reportedly, two rival groups opened fire at each other after a quarrel. As a result, a shopkeeper, identified as Shahzad, was killed on the spot while Ijaz died after reaching a hospital. Azim Bibi and another person also received injuries in the incident.