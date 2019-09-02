Two killed during crossfire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Two people were killed while as many sustained injuries in crossfire between two groups at a bazaar of Kotla Arab Ali Khan on Sunday. Reportedly, two rival groups opened fire at each other after a quarrel. As a result, a shopkeeper, identified as Shahzad, was killed on the spot while Ijaz died after reaching a hospital. Azim Bibi and another person also received injuries in the incident.
