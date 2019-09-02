PPP leaders worried about Zardari’s wellbeing

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women wing on Sunday expressed concern over shifting of the party co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari from hospital to jail.

Speaking at a press conference here, provincial president of the PPP women wing Nighat Orakzai, Senator Rubina Khalid, Shazia Tehmas and others said that the party workers would take to the streets if the government did not stop victimising the opposition parties.

They said that the selected government of ‘Imran Niazi’ had crossed all the limits to victimise the opponents.

The PPP leaders said that there was an undeclared martial law in the country.

Criticising the PTI government for not allowing Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to meet her father, Asif Zardari, they said that the government had failed on all fronts.

They accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of writing off the loans amounting to billions of rupees of his party leaders.

The PPP leaders said that corruption of billions of rupees had been committed

in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project which could not be completed even after the passage of about two years.

They said the government had sold out Kashmir after striking a deal and it was now staging a drama by asking people to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Pakistan has become isolated due to the flawed foreign policy of the PTI government, the PPP leaders said, adding that the prime minister was busy on Twitter.